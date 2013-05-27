30 ways to lose weight and drop a dress size in 30 days!

Following just ten of these expert recommendations will help you lose weight. Here are 30 ways to lose a dress size in a month without going to extremes!

For more great tips on how to keep your life in order, head over to our Chaos to Control hub for more handy articles.

Power up your probiotics Weigh less with whey Get quality sleep Get your move on Eat a protein-rich breakfast Swap juices for fruit Add protein to every meal Nix the nightcap Brown bag your lunch Drink two to three litres of water a day Practice portion control Combat emotional eating by journaling Pare down using pistachio principles Swap seeds for nuts Keep a food diary Pack on a couple of kilos of muscle Set high expectations for success Partner with your pet Turn couch time into cardio Use spice and ice to burn extra calories (sans sweat) Stop the downward splurge spiral Make dinner at homeMake dinner at home. Have a strategy for food pushers Caffeinate Try a 6 minute "HIIT" Fresh Fruit and Veg Fend off fat with fibre Soup up to slim down Get antsy Slow down