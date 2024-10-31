'I tried 3 Gen Z-approved exercises in a month and I need to lay down.'

Thanks to our brand partner, Caltrate

As an "elder" Millennial, I've noticed that my exercise routines have been, well, lacking lately. And all across my algorithms are #fitspo Gen Zs having the time of their lives, trying new, fun types of workouts, so I thought if you can't beat 'em, join 'em… So I did. Over the course of a month, I dipped my toes into a run club, netball team and a retro dance class.

Before diving into my fitness adventures, I want to address the elephant in the room. As a 40-something embarking on some fairly high-impact exercise, I needed to ensure I'm looking after my health.

Like shoes built for comfort, support and plenty of water. Too often, we let things like sore joints hold us back from trying new activities or getting the movement we love. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Now, onto my month of torture... I mean, exercise.

Run Club: Where public shame is a great motivator.

When I announced I was joining a run club, the response was a resounding, "Why on earth would you want to do that?" Fair question. But I've always found that public shame is a great motivator when it comes to fitness.

To blend in with my Gen Z crowd, I made sure to look the part. Crew socks? Check. Youthful demeanour? Well, I tried. As we set off, I felt pretty good. Sure, everyone else was leaving me in the dust, but I was moving.

The silver lining of run club is that I wasn't allowed to stop. Well, I was, of course, 'allowed to,' but I felt like I couldn't. Peer pressure kept me going, and for that, I would do it again.

The other thing I loved about run club is how supportive the other club members were of each other — and me, and my mediocrity. It felt like a running support cheer squad; it got me in all the feels and I do love, love.

Netball: The best worst player is back, baby.

Next up was netball. Now, I may not be a netball pro like some of my co-workers, but I have to say, the team wouldn't be what it is without me. I bring the vibes.

Part of the game is looking the part, and I love donning a netty skirt, the team camaraderie of matching bibs and even when you aren't very good at it, it's still a lot of fun.

Running after a ball is relentless, but it doesn't feel as much like exercise as if you were running around a court on your own doing drills (eek). So for that, I am grateful (forced exercise without feeling like exercise is my jam). And there are always LOLs to be had along the way.

Team sports are fun — there, I said it.

Image: Supplied.

Retro Dance: Channelling my inner Jane Fonda.

For my final challenge, I decided to try a retro dance class. And of course, even at home, I dress to impress. It's about the vibes. I was head to toe in my retro gear — including leg warmers. I wonder what Gen Z thinks of those?

I was in for a bit of a sweat, so I had my retro-themed water bottle and sweatbands ready. As I fumbled through the moves, I couldn't help but wonder if I looked more "retro queen" or "confused grandma at a rave." But you know what? I was having fun.

Image: Supplied.

One of my favourite secret solo at-home indulgences is dancing around the house like nobody is watching. And again, there was a theme here — it didn't really feel like "exercise."

And just like that, my month of Gen Z-approved exercises came to an end.

Did I discover a hidden talent for running? Not exactly. Did I become a netball star? Far from it. Did I revolutionise the retro dance scene? Only in my living room.

But you know what? I tried new things, I got moving and most importantly, I had fun. And isn't that what exercise is all about? (Please say yes, because I'm still too sore to do anything else.)

So, to my fellow "elder" Millennials, don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. Who knows? You might just find your new favourite way to stay active. And if all else fails, at least you'll have some great stories to tell at your next brunch.

Remember, age is just a number, and with the right support, you can keep up with the best of them. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go lie down for a week or two.

