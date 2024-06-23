The Logie nominations are here and there’s a surprise name on the Gold Logie list.

Australian television's night of nights is just around the corner, and we finally have our list of 2024 TV WEEK Logie Award nominations.

Back in Sydney for the second consecutive year, the Logies promise glitz, glamour, and a sprinkle of drama as The Star rolls out the red carpet on Sunday, August 18, for the 64th annual celebration.

Sam Pang, praised for his hilarious celebrity roasts at the 2023 Logies, is once again returning as host.

“Hosting the Logies last year was an amazing experience and I’m thrilled to return in 2024,” he said in a Seven announcement.

“Adding to the excitement Seven have also given me the greenlight to try new things this year so I’m really looking forward to displaying my underappreciated and severely undeveloped song and dance skills.”

This year features new categories, celebrating the diverse landscape of Aussie TV. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies and reality show favourites, the nominees represent the best in Australian television.

Voting kicks off at 6pm AEST tonight and closes at 7pm AEST on August 17, ahead of the awards show on August 18.

While there are a lot of familiar faces and old favourites amongst those in the running, there are some newcomers to the playing field who stand a chance of taking home a prize this year.

Take Robert Irwin, for example, who's among a very strong list of contenders for the coveted Gold Logie in 2024. Usually a category reserved for those who've been on local TV for some time, Irwin is a relative newcomer to the field. Even though we've watched him grow up, he joined the ranks of Aussie TV stars only this year, taking over from Dr Chris Brown as co-host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Irwin is up against other talented stars for the grand prize, including his I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here co-host Julia Morris and Strife actor Asher Keddie.

Okay, enough talk, let's get to the nominees!

TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee

Actress, Asher Keddie

Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris

Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur

Presenter, Robert Irwin

Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger

Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE

Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC

Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan

Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC

Lincoln Younes, CAUGHT*, Stan

Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC

Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC





TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC

Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC

Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC

Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video





TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+

Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC

Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Best Supporting Actress

st Supporting Actress

Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan

Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC

Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS

Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC

Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix





TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

David Speers, Insiders, ABC

Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network

Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network

Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC





Best Drama Program

Love Me, BINGE

NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+

RFDS, Seven Network

The Newsreader, ABC

The Tourist, Stan

Total Control, ABC





Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Erotic Stories, SBS

Safe Home, SBS

The Claremont Murders, Seven Network

The Clearing, Disney+

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video





Best Entertainment Program

ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

Australian Idol, Seven Network

Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network





Best Current Affairs Program

7.30, ABC

60 Minutes, 9Network

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC





Best Scripted Comedy Program

Deadloch, Prime Video

In Limbo, ABC

Mother and Son, ABC

Population 11, Stan

Strife, BINGE

Utopia, ABC





Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Thank God You’re Here, Network 10

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC





Best Competition Reality Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

The Block, 9Network





Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

Muster Dogs, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

SAS Australia, Seven Network





Best Lifestyle Program

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

Restoration Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Travel Guides, 9Network





Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC

Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Old School - Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC

The Forever War - John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC





Best Factual or Documentary Program

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video

John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+

Nemesis, ABC

Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan

War On Waste, ABC





Best Sports Coverage

2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network

2023 State of Origin, 9Network

Australian Open, 9Network

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network

Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports





Best Children’s Program

Beep and Mort, ABC

Bluey, ABC

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix

Gardening Australia Junior, ABC

Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

Play School, ABC

