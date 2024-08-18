Every single look from the 2024 Logie Awards red carpet.

The Logie Awards are back for 2024, and the fashion is as dazzling as ever. On Australian TV's night of nights, we're all eagerly anticipating two things: who will take home the coveted Gold Logie, and of course, what everyone is wearing on the red carpet.

The 64th annual Logie Awards are taking place at The Star Sydney on Sunday, August 18. It marks the second consecutive year the event has been held in Sydney, and as always, it's set to be an evening of glitz, glamour, and show-stopping fashion moments.

Hosted by the witty Sam Pang for the second year in a row, the red carpet kicks off at 4:30pm AEST, which gives us plenty of time to admire the stunning looks before the award ceremony begins at 7:00pm AEST.

The event will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and streamed on 7plus.

This year, 24 awards are up for grabs, including the highly anticipated Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television. This year, the Gold Logie race features newcomer Robert Irwin going head-to-head with seasoned favourites like Julia Morris and Asher Keddie for Australian TV's highest accolade.

Watch: Logie Awards 2024: Julia Morris gives sneak peak of her Logies dress. Article continues after video.

Lights, camera, fashion: Celebs prep for Logies.

While the stars haven’t hit the red carpet just yet, we’re already seeing plenty of behind-the-scenes action in the lead-up to the big event.

Julia Morris

Julia Morris gave fans a hilarious peek into her Logies preparations just hours before the big event via Instagram, where the comedian showed off a gorgeous red Alin Le' Kal gown.

"He's given me a body that I haven't worked out for, let me tell you this," she joked. "And there's a lot of fabric, and there's a lot of pipe, not piping. What's the word? Where it sucks you all in? I want to say corsetry."

Julia Morris. Image: Instagram

But the real showstopper? Morris ditched the stilettos for some DIY glam. "I got crafty," she said she showed off a pair of bedazzled red sneakers to complete the outfit. Red carpet comfort never looked so glam!

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin. Image: Instagram.

Robert Irwin also unveiled his transformation ahead of the awards. The wildlife warrior traded in his muddy khakis for a dapper black suit.

Check out more behind-the-scenes looks ahead of the Logies 2024 red carpet below.

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart

Matt Evans

Matt Evans. Image: Instagram Felicity Ward Matt Evans. Image: Instagram

Stars hit the red carpet for the 2024 Logie Awards. It's showtime! Stars are sashaying onto the red carpet at Sydney's Star City for the 2024 Logie Awards. Australia's television elite have begun to arrive in style, setting the stage for a night of glamour and celebration. Stay tuned for updates as celebs hit the red carpet.

Emily Symons Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin Elly-May Barnes Image: Getty Ray Meagher Image: Getty Robert Irwin and Julia Morris Image: Getty Image: Getty Lucia Hawley

Image: Getty





Feature Image: Instagram