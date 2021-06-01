Short dresses, sparkly details and garden parties: The 6 biggest wedding trends for 2021.

2021 brides are upping the ante.

After 12 months of limited fashion and weddings, this year's soon-to-be wives are doing things a little differently. From short dresses to coloured engagement rings, here are the six biggest wedding trends for 2021.

Video via Mamamia.

Bridal trends for 2021.

Short dresses.

Short dresses are no longer reserved for the reception, 2021 brides will be wearing them throughout their big day. From over-the-top tulle numbers to silky slip dresses, short dresses are the epitome of the modern bride. At Lily Allen's Las Vegas wedding to David Harbour, she wore an off-the-shoulder Dior dress she bought hours before. Case in point.