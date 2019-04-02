These are the biggest winners and losers of the 2019 Federal Budget.

Millions of Australians will get an extra $1000 back in their pockets and see a decade of road and rail upgrades in the nation’s first surplus budget in 12 years.
In a no-losers budget just weeks out from the May election, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pitched the coalition as responsible economic managers who can still splash some cash.
Infrastructure funding will jump $25 billion to $100 billion over the next 10 years in a bid to connect Australia’s job-creating cities with regional population centres.
Mr Frydenberg’s first budget also predicts surpluses from next financial year, starting with $7.1 billion in 2019/20.
“The budget is back in the black and Australia is back on track,” Mr Frydenberg said on Tuesday night.
Last year’s $530 tax offset for low- and middle-income earners has been doubled to $1080 for more than 10 million taxpayers earning up to $126,000 a year.
About 4.5 million Australian workers will get the full amount, starting from next year, should the coalition government be returned.
Labor has promised to match the tax cuts that begin on July 1.
“This is essentially a copy of what we proposed last year, and they are simply catching up to us,” shadow treasurer Chris Bowen said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is now expected to call an election for May 11 or 18.
WINNERS:
Taxpayers – $158 billion of additional tax relief for those earning up to $126,000 a year
West Australians – Rules around $69 billion GST revenue distribution to the states have changed, with WA the main beneficiary
Older energy users – $285 million to help almost four million Australian pensioners and others cover their energy bills
Job Seekers – 80,000 new apprenticeships announced and extra 1.25 million jobs over the next five years
Small Business – Instant asset write-off increased to $30,000 and expanded to businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million
Sports Women – $150 million funding package for women’s sport
Farmers – $6.3 billion in drought support and $3.3 billion for those affected by floods
The sick – $80 billion for better access to life-changing equipment, services and medicines
Schools – $300 billion for upgrades to libraries, classrooms and play equipment
LOSERS:
Big Banks – $600 million boost for financial regulators ASIC and APRA to deal with banking royal commission fallout
Terrorists – $570 million boost for national security agencies and $328 million to fund prevention, response and recovery initiatives
Tax and welfare cheats – The Tax Office and other agencies to crack down on welfare cheats and tax dodging
Migrants – Migration cap to be reduced to 160,000 from 190,000
Top Comments
A supposed surplus funded by underspending on the shambolic NDIS, and while people on Newstart are living below the poverty line . ( i.e. two of the most vunerable groups of people in our society). This selfish, arrogant, short sighted government needs to go. Hopefully voters use their brains and not just see the dollars currently being waved in front of them.
And what's the alternative? So far all we've heard from Labor is more TAX TAX TAX.
Labor suggested these tax cuts last year. The LNP have had years to sort out tax, to make the ultra rich tax avoiding companies actually pay tax, but they haven't.
Tax CUTS you mean and THEY will consider the lower income people which in anyones language is commonsense and FAIR. Fair being a word that is not in the Liberal vocabulary. Someone on $200,000 per yr is so much better off and someone on under 45,000 gets nothing GO FIGURE.
They've also said that they're going to raise an extra $200 million in tax revenue.
Regarding your second point, someone on $45K per year pays about $6K in tax, someone on $200K pays about $60K. Obviously if the tax rate as a percentage is reduced, the person who pays more tax will receive a greater benefit.
And that's just income tax. Higher earners buy more expensive cars, eat at more expensive restaurants, buy more expensive homes. The more you spend on these things, the more you pay in GST and stamp duty.
A list of Ministers behaving badly in THIS LIBERAL GOVERNMENT
Sussan LEY spending on Taxpayer funded trips to buy own real estate.
Bronwyn BISHOP $5,000 for a helicopter 1 hour up the road instead driving.
MORRISON ripping everyone off only to advocate millions on a Capt Cook Memorial.
MORRISON leaving children and sick people for WAY too long floundering on Manus Island. It goes against the United Nations and is inhumane. A bad reputation for Australia.
ABBOTT we all know his thinking on WORK CHOICES they were anything BUT a choice for people. Well he did it again with COMCARE, utterly disgraceful the way he started the bad treatment of injured workers.
CORMANN Just like that he let all the ILLEGAL Politicians off for MILLIONS OF DOLLARS of ILLEGAL EARNINGS due to citizenship scam and that is exactly what is was. They could not have not known they were doing the wrong thing. It is the first requirement when a person desires to run for a seat. If the everyday person owes $10 they chase you for it.
Barnaby JOYCE All for families, YEAH RIGHT Barnaby how is your first family faring right now????
There are more, an ABSOLUTE DISGRACE OF A GOVERNMENT.
Cool now do Labor!
No, if you think you can, you go for it.
You do realise the LNP have been in Government for 6 years.
I wish LNP supporters would hold this failed Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison Government to the same standards they hold the ALP.
But I won't hold my breath.
That is exactly right Brett, you will, over the years for some unknown reason, see the electorate is much harder on a Labor government and more forgiving of the Liberals. GOD KNOWS WHY when it is the Labor thinking person that looks after them better. Very strange thinking. Anything major, that is good, in this country has been delivered by a Labor government. Labor stands for FAIR.