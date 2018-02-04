Sixers thrash Scorchers to win Women's Big Bash League final.

Sarah Coyte hasn’t ruled out an international return after inspiring the Sydney Sixers to consecutive WBBL crowns.

Coyte starred with the ball as the Sixers bowled out the Perth Scorchers for 99 in Sunday’s final at Adelaide Oval.

The Sixers made light work of the run chase, losing just one wicket and securing the title with 31 balls to spare.

Coyte took 3-17, a week after returning to top-level cricket following almost a year out of the game while battling anxiety.

After collecting the player of the match award, Coyte said she was uncertain if she would press for a spot in Australia’s Twenty20 squad for the World Cup in November.

“I don’t know,” the 26-year-old said.

“I really like the life I have now – I like my work and going home at the end of the day not having to pack the bag and go to the airport.

“But you never know what the future holds … I’m just going to take each day as it comes.”

Suffering from anxiety, Coyte quit cricket after playing 30 one-dayers and 40 T20 games for Australia.

She was only asked to return to the Sixers for last weekend’s games after playing grade cricket in Sydney.

“It was a call of the blue … I had a lot to weigh up and think about with my mental state, with work and everything like that,” Coyte said.

“Part of me was curious to see what I still had left in the tank and if it would rekindle a bit of love for the game.”

Triumphant Sixers captain and Australian stalwart Ellyse Perry said Coyte wouldn’t be pressured to make an international comeback.

“To just slot back into the team the way she has is a true testament to her character,” Perry said.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on Sarah, that is entirely up to her. The most important thing is that she is enjoying whatever she’s doing.”

Perry struck the winning runs on Sunday, a sweet moment after missing the Sixers’ win over Perth last season because of injury.

Perry and fellow opener Alyssa Healy ensured a trouble-free victory with a brisk 64-run opening stand from 10.1 overs.

After Healy fell for 41 from 32 balls, Perry (36 not out) put the finishing touches on the triumph with Ashleigh Gardner (22 not out).