The looks you simply cannot miss from the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Another day, another awards show. And today it’s the music industry’s turn to have its time to shine.

The industry’s biggest names – including Kendrick Lamar (who just topped Triple J’s Hottest 100), Lorde, Kesha and Ed Sheeran – are set to show off their best looks on the red carpet of the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Just like the movie stars before them, music’s biggest names are staging their own protest in honour of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that aim to increase awareness of sexual harassment and abuse.

Although there was no all-black dress code like at the Golden Globes earlier this month, many attendees chose to don the colour anyway, including Sarah Silverman, Katie Holmes and Heidi Klum. Others – like Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick and Nick Jonas – held or wore a white rose to show solidarity for the movement and for victims.

Standouts so far have been Lady Gaga in a black, lace dress with an enormous train, as well as Chrissy Teigen, who showed off her baby bump in a silver frock alongside husband John Legend. Lana Del Rey also looked gorgeous in a flowy cream dress with starry halo, while actress and singer Janelle Monae was flawless in a floral, black pantsuit.

Click through our gallery to see the best fashion and the flare from the red carpet and stay tuned for more pics and news from the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet…

