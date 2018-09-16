For the first time, Ali Oetjen has responded to the X-rated rumours about her.

So now that The Bachelor has become a bit..um…bland, we’ve well and truly and set our sights on the next instalment of The Bachelorette. Because what’s better than watching a group of women unravel over their shared obsession with the same person? Watching it with men. If you’ve seen the incredibly cringeworthy musical promo and managed not to die from second-hand embarrassment, you’ll know our 2018 Bachelorette will be Ali Oetjen from Bachelor in Paradise and Tim Robard’s season of The Bachelor. (She was the one who broke her leg jumping off the yacht, remember?) Here’s the promo to refresh your memory: Before the promo aired last week, Ali, 32, had been at the centre of vicious rumours surrounding her split from Grant Kemp, who she met in paradise. Channel 10 reality TV paradise, that is. Grant cruelly alleged he had caught Ali cheating on him in LA in a very spicy interview with Kyle and Jackie O. “We just saw this guy going down on [Ali] on the stairs so I kicked her out that night,” he said. “This guy was my friend and she was the one who wanted to have a threesome and she told him that. So I took her to the other room and asked if that was true. She said no and [later on], I walked back into that. That’s what happened.”

Ali has kept pretty quiet about Grant’s claims… UNTIL NOW. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Ali claimed Grant’s comments were just a desperate bid for fame. “My major reason for not saying anything is that I don’t want to give him any ammunition or any reason to keep coming back in the limelight, which is what he wants. “He wants to keep on grabbing those headlines. It speaks volumes for who he is really,” she said. Her silence surrounding the break up until now has been the source of backlash, with some claiming she doesn’t deserve the title of Bachelorette. In the interview she took aim at trolls, saying the opinions of family and friends are the only opinions that matter. “I just don’t think I have anything to prove to anyone. Everyone’s always going to have an opinion,” she said. “I think people who throw out these comments [on social media and online], they actually don’t realise the damage they’re doing.

“(Family and friends) are the most important people to me and their opinions matter. I have enough self-love and belief in who I am.”

Her bitter ex-boyfriend Grant previously said she was ‘edited’ on Bachelor in Paradise to seem like a ‘hot commodity’. Wow.

“They made her out to be this sweetheart…a wholesome girl, that all the guys want,” he told Daily Mail last month.

“It was in the beginning stages and when you show all the guys talking about the same girl, it creates this illusion of ‘Oh wow, she’s actually really cool’.”

Grant, take note: it’s Ali’s turn to be TV famous now and she’ll be DAMNED if you try to take it from her.