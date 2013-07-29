20 awesome (painted) pregnant bellies

Whenever my kids see a face-painting stall at a fete or event they beg to line up, even the too-school-for-school nine-year-old. But I kinda thought it was something you grew out of by adulthood. I was SO wrong. It turns out getting your pregnant belly decorated it a thing. A very entertaining thing. Here are my 20 favourites:

Looks like this womb needs a stronger wifi signal …

Some babies are the cat’s meow. Others are more the cat’s …

Somebody’s a little too eager to get out …

Nine months twiddling its thumbs … I kinda get the lone wolf imagery …

Why sex with a video game is never a good idea …

Somebody bring the oxytocin before this one melts …

Hmmmm, I think there’s something fishy going on here ( via Nancy Cartoon) …

That’s one way to save on a gift …

Happy Halloween!

Oooooo … she’s game …

She’s got the whole world in her hands …

Just in case you couldn’t guess what was in there …

The latest attraction, complete with popcorn …

Well, I did FEEL like an elephant towards the end of my pregnancy … (via The Loop)

Celebrities do it too …

“Hey guys! I took this pic of the baby bump this morning – smiling just for you!” Holly Madison wrote on her site.

While pregnant with son Luca, Hilary Duffdecorated the Christmas tree … and her belly. She posted this pic on Twitter with the message: “Happy holidays from the three of us!”

While pregnant with twins Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah Carey shared a photo of a huge butterfly painted on her bump with the words “dem babies” written above it. A few weeks later, she had a blue egg and two hearts painted on her bump for Easter.

A month before her son Ever arrived in December 2010, Alanis Morrisette shared a photo of her henna-embellished baby bump on social media with the message: “Some rituals surprise in the heart-warming department.”