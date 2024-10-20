Hannah's video about dirty nappies went viral for all the wrong reasons.

When this young mum posted a video of herself cleaning the house after a long day of parenting alone, she did not expect to go viral overnight — or become the face of a feminist TikTok movement.

Hannah (@nurshannahbh) filmed what she thought was a fun and silly video captioned "how many dirty diapers do I have lying around my house?"

In the video, which has amassed more than 6 million views, she admitted that she was too busy looking after her kids to throw out dirty nappies right away — her husband was away on a trip and she was on her own with a toddler and a newborn.

In total, Hannah found 17 dirty nappies around her home which were all from one day. She admitted that the mess was "embarrassing" and her home "freaking stinks", but ultimately she was in good spirits. That is, until the negative comments started flooding in.

"This is absolutely not relatable," one person wrote in a comment that has more than 98,000 likes.

"Bro that's just unsanitary," wrote another.

Others accused Hannah of a sin akin to "leaving your toilet paper on a table after a wipe", and even some fellow mums told her there was "no excuse" for the mess.

"I don't think I realised how many diapers I had changed that day. I just pulled out my phone and filmed a funny video," Hannah explained to People regarding her shock at the comments flooding in.

"I didn't think it was going to be controversial or honestly attract attention whatsoever."

However, soon after the barrage of hate came flooding in, so did other mums who really felt for Hannah.

"This mama needs support and compassion, not judgement," one sympathetic TikToker wrote.

"I am your village. You are safe with me!" wrote another.

And with that, a movement was born.

Other mums on TikTok began sharing their "17 diapers" story to highlight that struggling while parenting is both common and normal.

"My 17 diapers was when I put two infants in the corner of their playroom with their favourite toys and formed a 'third wall' with my body," TikTok user Amber Wardell wrote in a video that has more than 1 milion views.

"I hadn't slept or showered in days, and I had nothing left. So, knowing that they'd have to crawl over my body and wake me up to get out of the corner where they were safe, I closed my eyes and finally slept."

The video prompted thousands of mums to share their darkest moments and validated one another.

"I used to put the TV on and hold on to my toddler's leg as he watched while I dozed… I knew I'd wake up if the toddler crawled away," one mum admitted.

"My 17 diapers is that we bought a giant playpen so I could just lay down and sleep sometimes, because my kid was zipped in with Ms Rachel on in the background surrounded by toys," another said.

In a comment with more than 16,000 likes, one woman repied: "I read 'my babies were safe and playing while I was able to rest and sleep for some time knowing they were safe."

The truth of the matter is that it's really easy to judge someone from afar, but chances are that every mum has had a '17 diapers' moment.

The mental and physical fatigue of being a parent are often unacknowledged or dismissed because, well, you chose that lifestyle, right?

But it really does take a village, and a community is so important for any new mum juggling life, kids, a clean home and food on the table.

A little bit of compassion goes a long way.

Feature image: TikTok @nurshannahbh.