15 crazy burgers we won't be trying any time soon

Go beyond the sesame seed bun with outrageous toppings like pastrami, fried pickles, olives, pineapple sauce and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter. We've rounded up 15 crazy burgers from around the world for your viewing pleasure. Most are from we-like-to-do-everything-larger-than-life America.
Sadly none contain beetroot. The world doesn't know what they are missing.
Fatty Melt
What happens when you combine a burger, a patty melt and two toasted cheese sandwiches?
The burger for one that should be for 20
American burger chain In-N-Out has a burger called the 4x4.
Cheeseburger Crust Pizza
Who says that burgers and pizza have to mutually exclusive?
Doughnut Burger a.k.a.
"Big Mac" Macarons
Continuing on with sweet burgers, Rachael of food blog La Fuji Mama has taken the delicate French macaron and given it a distinctly fast-food feel with these
The Burger Map
The folks behind The Burger Map in Sao Paulo, Brazil, have a serious thing for American burgers
Dee Snider Burger
A burger named after the lead singer of Twisted Sister (remember the song We're Not Gonna Take It from the 80s?) is bound to be pretty wild but the dudes behi
Sheboygan Brat Burger
When with think Wisconsin in the US, we think bratwurst. For those of you who don't know, bratwurst is a German sausage.
Junior Columbian Burger
When it comes to topping burgers and hot dogs, Columbians are not shy.
Olive Burger
From what we’ve already seen, options for burger add-ons are virtually endless but one topping that had never crossed our minds before is green olives.
Cheesesteak Pretzel Roll Burger Wit Wiz
Philadelphia's PYT is known for serving "America's Craaaziest Burge
Pickle Back Burger
We dare you to try and take all the pickles off this!
Pastrami Burger
The Pastrami Burger has a story similar to many unique regional specialties made by Greek restaurant owners doing their own take on American fare.
Burger Garbage Plate
The Garbage Plate, an unappealing-sounding Ro
Burger in a Can
Beans, tuna, and tomatoes are all canned foods that we can stand behind, but a Cheeseburger in a Can? We're not so sure about this one.