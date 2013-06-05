15 crazy burgers we won't be trying any time soon

Go beyond the sesame seed bun with outrageous toppings like pastrami, fried pickles, olives, pineapple sauce and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter. We've rounded up 15 crazy burgers from around the world for your viewing pleasure. Most are from we-like-to-do-everything-larger-than-life America.

Sadly none contain beetroot. The world doesn't know what they are missing.

Fatty Melt

What happens when you combine a burger, a patty melt and two toasted cheese sandwiches?

The burger for one that should be for 20

American burger chain In-N-Out has a burger called the 4x4.

Cheeseburger Crust Pizza

Who says that burgers and pizza have to mutually exclusive?

Doughnut Burger a.k.a.

"Big Mac" Macarons

Continuing on with sweet burgers, Rachael of food blog La Fuji Mama has taken the delicate French macaron and given it a distinctly fast-food feel with these

The Burger Map

The folks behind The Burger Map in Sao Paulo, Brazil, have a serious thing for American burgers

Dee Snider Burger

A burger named after the lead singer of Twisted Sister (remember the song We're Not Gonna Take It from the 80s?) is bound to be pretty wild but the dudes behi

Sheboygan Brat Burger

When with think Wisconsin in the US, we think bratwurst. For those of you who don't know, bratwurst is a German sausage.

Junior Columbian Burger

When it comes to topping burgers and hot dogs, Columbians are not shy.

Olive Burger

From what we’ve already seen, options for burger add-ons are virtually endless but one topping that had never crossed our minds before is green olives.

Cheesesteak Pretzel Roll Burger Wit Wiz

Philadelphia's PYT is known for serving "America's Craaaziest Burge

Pickle Back Burger

We dare you to try and take all the pickles off this!

Pastrami Burger

The Pastrami Burger has a story similar to many unique regional specialties made by Greek restaurant owners doing their own take on American fare.

Burger Garbage Plate

The Garbage Plate, an unappealing-sounding Ro

Burger in a Can

Beans, tuna, and tomatoes are all canned foods that we can stand behind, but a Cheeseburger in a Can? We're not so sure about this one.