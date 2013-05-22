14 things you may not know are happening at daycare

Do you ever wonder what your child is getting up to at daycare? Are they angels or the same cheeky little cuties they are at home? Do they talk about you? Are they having fun? Are they making friends?
Australian childcare centres are governed by strict guidelines and the new National Quality Framework has lifted the bar even higher.
Childcare centres play an important role in the lives of many families. Let’s take a moment to have a sneek peak into our children’s experiences – the good, the bad and the hilarious. Did you know this was happening at your child’s daycare centre?
