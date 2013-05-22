14 things you may not know are happening at daycare

Do you ever wonder what your child is getting up to at daycare? Are they angels or the same cheeky little cuties they are at home? Do they talk about you? Are they having fun? Are they making friends?

Australian childcare centres are governed by strict guidelines and the new National Quality Framework has lifted the bar even higher.

Childcare centres play an important role in the lives of many families. Let’s take a moment to have a sneek peak into our children’s experiences – the good, the bad and the hilarious. Did you know this was happening at your child’s daycare centre?



Daycare1 Your child may be calling the daycare teachers "Mummy" Personally we think this is sort of cute.

Daycare2 Your child is learning to stand up for themselves Phrases such as, "I need space", or "I'm still using that", can be common at a daycare centres, where harmonious gr

Daycare3 Your child may start toilet training at daycare but refuse at home Daycare staff are happy to help you toilet train your child. Often you can do it in unison.

Daycare4 Hand washing is a strict rule at daycare but it's also more fun there Most Australian daycare centres have strict hand washing procedures in place.

Daycare5 Children will often eat foods at daycare they won't eat at home. Frustrating! Kids can be frustrating. They are happy to eat broccoli and carrot sticks at daycare but not at home.

Daycare6 Your child might walk for the first time Yes, sadly your child might take their first steps when you are not there. It's okay.

Daycare7 Your daycare centre holds fire drills Daycare centres are required to practise fire drills and evacuation procedures. How many parents do this at home?

Daycare8 Your child will be nicer to their daycare friends than they are to their siblings Siblings fight. It's a sad fact that frustrates many parents.

Daycare9 Staff may try to wean your child off comfort items like dummies, blankets and toys Some daycare centres encourage children to leave comfort items with their parents, in the car or better st

Daycare12 They stop crying minutes after you leave It's hard to leave a crying and distressed child at daycare.

Daycare14 Chidren may not be taught about all the traditional holidays Unless your child attends a church-run daycare centre you might find that your child's centre doesn't celebrate Easter a

Daycare15 Daycare workers don't just look after your kids Daycare workers do a lot more than just take care of your children.