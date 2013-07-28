What exactly is an adults-only dessert?

By ARIEL KNUTSON
That’s right, you can eat cake and get tipsy (kinda) at the same time. Bring it on …
Hot Fudge Bourbon Milkshake
HOW SWEET IT IS
This bourbon hot fudge milkshake is topped with bourbon whipped cream! Is this even legal?!
Get the recipe: Hot Fudge Bourbon Milkshake
Strawberry Greyhound Popsicles
ENDLESS SIMMER
Yeah, there’s some strawberry and grapefruit in those popsicles, but more importantly – vodka!
Get the recipe: Strawberry Greyhound Popsicles
Frozen Brandy Alexander Pie
THE COOKING BRIDE
Do you see that pie? It’s filled with brandy and Kahlua. We’re not kidding.
Get the recipe: Frozen Brandy Alexander Pie
Boozy Margarita Lime Cake
PASTRY AFFAIR
We have so many feelings about this. I mean, tequila AND orange liquor in a cake? Genius.
Get the recipe: Boozy Margarita Lime Cake
Mudslide Marshmallows
BAKERS ROYALE
We dare you to put these boozy marshmallows into some s’mores and then eat like, ten of them. We dare you.
Get the recipe: Mudslide Marshmallows
Drunken Blondies
THE SWEETS LIFE
FACT: Bourbon makes everything better. These blondies didn’t even know what hit them.
Get the recipe: Drunken Blondies
Mojito Popsicles
THE TIFFIN BOX
I mean, can you think of a better way to beat the heat than a sneaky rum-filled popsicle?
Get the recipe: Mojito Popsicles
Boozy Black And White Sandwich Cookies
CREPES OF WRATH
Do you see that white stuff sandwiched in between those black and white cookies? That’s boozy cream. BOOZY CREAM.
Get the recipe: Boozy Black and White Sandwich Cookies
Chocolate Stout and Dulce de Leche Ice Box Pie
THE BEERONESS
Let’s all take a moment to acknowledge that when chocolate + booze + caramel come together magical things happen.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Stout and Dulce de Leche Ice Box Pie
Boozy Grilled Pineapple Sundae
BIRD & CLEAVER
Have you ever had a grilled pineapple? It’s the pinnacle of everything that is right in this world. Put some boozy caramel on it? There are no words.
Get the recipe: Boozy Grilled Pineapple Sundae
Boozy Peaches and Cream Milkshake
SAVORY SIMPLE
Ice Cream + booze for president!
Get the recipe: Boozy Peaches and Cream Milkshake
Nutella Frangelico Ice Cream Sandwiches
BUTTERCREAM BLONDIE
Those, my friends, are NUTELLA cookies filled with boozy ice cream. We have a feeling we could eat all three of those suckers.
Get the recipe: Nutella Frangelico Ice Cream Sandwiches
Grasshopper Pie
BOULDER LOCAVORE
There is as much booze in this pie as butter. We’re just sayin’.
Get the recipe: Grasshopper Pie
Old Fashioned Cupcakes
SIMPLY GLUTEN-FREE
The best kind of cocktail is also a cupcake. Everyone knows that.
Get the recipe: Old Fashioned Cupcakes
