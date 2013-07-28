health

What exactly is an adults-only dessert?

By ARIEL KNUTSON

That’s right, you can eat cake and get tipsy (kinda) at the same time. Bring it on …

Hot Fudge Bourbon Milkshake

HOW SWEET IT IS

This bourbon hot fudge milkshake is topped with bourbon whipped cream! Is this even legal?!

Get the recipe: Hot Fudge Bourbon Milkshake

Strawberry Greyhound Popsicles

ENDLESS SIMMER

Yeah, there’s some strawberry and grapefruit in those popsicles, but more importantly – vodka!

Get the recipe: Strawberry Greyhound Popsicles

Frozen Brandy Alexander Pie

THE COOKING BRIDE

Do you see that pie? It’s filled with brandy and Kahlua. We’re not kidding.

Get the recipe: Frozen Brandy Alexander Pie

Boozy Margarita Lime Cake

PASTRY AFFAIR

We have so many feelings about this. I mean, tequila AND orange liquor in a cake? Genius.

Get the recipe: Boozy Margarita Lime Cake

Mudslide Marshmallows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BAKERS ROYALE

We dare you to put these boozy marshmallows into some s’mores and then eat like, ten of them. We dare you.

Get the recipe: Mudslide Marshmallows

 

Drunken Blondies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THE SWEETS LIFE

FACT: Bourbon makes everything better. These blondies didn’t even know what hit them.

Get the recipe: Drunken Blondies

 

Mojito Popsicles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THE TIFFIN BOX

I mean, can you think of a better way to beat the heat than a sneaky rum-filled popsicle?

Get the recipe: Mojito Popsicles

 

Boozy Black And White Sandwich Cookies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREPES OF WRATH

Do you see that white stuff sandwiched in between those black and white cookies? That’s boozy cream. BOOZY CREAM.

Get the recipe: Boozy Black and White Sandwich Cookies

 

Chocolate Stout and Dulce de Leche Ice Box Pie

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THE BEERONESS

Let’s all take a moment to acknowledge that when chocolate + booze + caramel come together magical things happen.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Stout and Dulce de Leche Ice Box Pie

 

Boozy Grilled Pineapple Sundae

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BIRD & CLEAVER

Have you ever had a grilled pineapple? It’s the pinnacle of everything that is right in this world. Put some boozy caramel on it? There are no words.

Get the recipe: Boozy Grilled Pineapple Sundae

 

Boozy Peaches and Cream Milkshake

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SAVORY SIMPLE

Ice Cream + booze for president!

Get the recipe: Boozy Peaches and Cream Milkshake

 

Nutella Frangelico Ice Cream Sandwiches

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUTTERCREAM BLONDIE

Those, my friends, are NUTELLA cookies filled with boozy ice cream. We have a feeling we could eat all three of those suckers.

Get the recipe: Nutella Frangelico Ice Cream Sandwiches

 

Grasshopper Pie

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BOULDER LOCAVORE

There is as much booze in this pie as butter. We’re just sayin’.

Get the recipe: Grasshopper Pie

 

Old Fashioned Cupcakes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SIMPLY GLUTEN-FREE

The best kind of cocktail is also a cupcake. Everyone knows that.

Get the recipe: Old Fashioned Cupcakes

 

