SHOP: 13 not awful (or beige) bras for size DD and above.

By NICKY CHAMP

Bra shopping is the worst, am I right?

If you’re on the smaller side your size is always snapped up first at sale time and if your cup runneth over, your choices are fairly limited to beige, beige, black, granny, white, beige and more beige. But things are ch-ch-changing, Berlei and Triumph now go up to a G cup and Fayreform and Freya are developing (limited) styles up to a size J.

And given the news that 40 per cent of Australian women wear a bra with a cup size DD or bigger, we thought it was time to tackle this issue head on because well, we have your breast interests at heart (sorry I couldn’t resist).

If you’re at work or somewhere where looking at boobs bras may not be appropriate, just be prepared that there are going to be some pics ahead that may not be considered safe for work. I can’t tell anymore, if you could see my Google image history you’d understand why I’ve completely lost my radar for these kinds of things.

1. Printed/Floral.



BUY NOW: Cindy Plunge by Freya (Sizes: 6D-14H)

BUY NOW: Keisha by Freya (Sizes: 6D-14H)

BUY NOW: Nadine by Freya (Sizes: 6D-14H)

2. Everyday sexy.



BUY NOW: Freya Rio Balcony Bra (sizes B through to H).

BUY NOW: Annalise Millie Microfibre Full Cup Bra (C to E cup)

BUY NOW: Elle Macpherson Intimates Dentelle Underwire Bra (B-G cup).



3. Sports.



Shock Absorber are the Rolls Royce of sports bras, particularly if you like to run or do high intensity exercise. Available in other colours and styles and see note below about UK sizing.

BUY NOW: Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Sports Bra Blue/Yellow LIMITED EDITION

4. Coloured.

BUY NOW: Elle Macpherson Intimates Cloud Swing Underwire Bra (D-G Cup)

5. Maternity.

BUY NOW: Lovable Maternity Sara Nursing Bra

BUY NOW: Berlei Fabulous Fit Luxe Maternity Contour Nursing Bra (sizes C to E).

6. Plus-size.

BUY NOW: Beautiful by Triumph Blooms Bra

7. Mastectomy.



BUY NOW: ANITA post-mastectomy bra

8. Strapless.

BUY NOW: Panache Lingerie Strapless Bra (D to H cup).

9. Bridal.

BUY NOW: Panache Lingerie Evie Bridal Strapless Bra (D to H cup).

If you’re looking to purchase an overseas brand such as Freya or Shock Absorber, check out this chart for your correct size.

Do you ever have trouble finding good looking bras that actually fit?